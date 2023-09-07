Court hears two Senzo Meyiwa murder-accused came running to the hostel, carrying guns on the night

A police officer who was visiting his nephew at a hostel in Vosloorus, testified that the five men who have been accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, came running, carrying guns on the night of the murder. Constable Sizwe Zungu testified in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

He was not sure of the time, but remembers that it was around 8pm or 9pm when he was sitting in an open area when accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, and accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, came running, looking scared. He said the three men walked into his nephew Gwabini’s room. He then followed the accused to the bedroom because he wanted to see what was going on. When he got into the room, he saw Sibiya and Mncube carrying guns. Ntanzi did not have a gun.

He said Sibiya had a revolver, while Mncube was carrying a 9mm. The two men then gave Gwabini the guns for safe-keeping. He then asked Gwabini to give him his gun because he had also left it in the bedroom. He said he then rebuked Gwabini for handling guns. As he was rebuking Gwabini, accused number four, Ziphozonke Maphisa, and accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli walked in.

He said Ntuli was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and immediately changed into a grey one. The black hoodie correlates with a description that was provided by some of the witnesses who were in the house when Meyiwa was murdered. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.