Court interpreter languishes in jail after allegedly receiving R2,500 bribe, misses court date and was fired from work

Former interpreter at the Mhala Regional Court in Mpumalanga, Timothy Sibuyi was re-arrested by the Director for Priority Crime Investigation on charges of contempt of court. Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Sibuyi was arrested on Tuesday failed to appear in court on September 23 2024.

“Initially, Sibuyi was arrested on a warrant of arrest by the Hawks Nelspruit-based serious corruption investigation team on September 18 2023, facing charges of corruption,” said Sekgotodi. It is alleged that in November 2022, Sibuyi approached the brother of an accused person who had been arrested on a charge of rape. Corruption-accused former interpreter at the Mhala Regional Court in Mpumalanga, Timothy Sibuyi now also charges of contempt of court. Picture: Hawks “He invited him to his office at Mhala Magistrate’s Court. He told him that since his brother was not legally represented by Legal Aid Attorney, he could arrange a representative, but he had to pay gratification,” said Sekgotodi.

“When the complainant offered him R1,000, he (court interpreter) refused, stating that the money was too little and he demanded R2,500. The money was raised by the family, and R2,500 was deposited into his Capitec bank account.” After the payment was done, the complainant reported the matter to the police and the case was transferred to the Nelspruit-based serious corruption investigation unit for further investigation. “After the accused heard that a corruption case was opened, he then approached the mother of the complainant and paid R2,000 back. He promised to settle the outstanding amount later,” said Sekgotodi.

She said after thorough investigation by the Hawks, a warrant of arrest was authorized and executed on 18 September 2023. Sibuyi was released on R5,000 bail, and the case was postponed to October 16 2023. “During an internal disciplinary hearing, Sibuyi was dismissed from the service. The case was transferred to Nelspruit Regional Court. He appeared in court on several occasions until on September 7 2024, where he sent a sick note,” said Sekgotodi.

The case was then postponed to September 23 2024. “But Sibuyi did not attend court or send any notice. A warrant of arrest was authorised and executed on October 7 2024. His bail was forfeited to the State,” said Sekgotodi. The case was postponed to Tuesday next week while Sibuyi remains in custody.

Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has applauded the law enforcement team for pursuing the case diligently until Sibuyi was brought back to court. Gerber has urged community members to come forward if they have similar experiences with the court interpreter. “This is not an isolated incident. Corruption will not stop if we as citizens do not report and say enough is enough,” said Gerber.

In April 2021, a Calcutta court interpreter Zizwe Zitha, 43, was also arrested for a similar crime. Busizwe Zizwe Zitha, also a former court interpreter was charged for corruption. Picture: Hawks His case was transferred to Nelspruit Regional Court to November 2023. Zitha was also dismissed from work.