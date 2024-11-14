Court interpreter loses job, sentenced to five years in jail after soliciting R11,000 bribe

A former interpreter at the Mkhuhlu Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga, 43-year-old Buzizwe Zizwe Zitha has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced by the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Zitha appeared in court on Wednesday where he was convicted on charges of corruption, contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (Precca) Act.

The sentence followed after Zitha was arrested in April 2021, after information received by law enforcement authorities, regarding an interpreter at the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court soliciting gratification from an accused person. Zitha sought the bribe from a person who was appearing in court on two domestic violence-related cases. Former court interpreter Buzizwe Zizwe Zitha was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, with three years suspended for five years. Picture: Hawks “It was reported that during 2020, Zitha approached the complainant, who was the accused, promising him that if he could pay him gratification, he would assist with withdrawal of two cases against him,” according to Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

“It was further reported that the accused demanded money on different dates, claiming that the money was for withdrawal of the cases, bail, and for the prosecutor for fuel and alcohol,” said Sekgotodi. She said the total amount extorted from gender-based violence accused man amounted to R11,200. The matter was referred to the Hawks Nelspruit-based serious corruption investigation unit for further investigation.

“Investigation was finalised, and the J50 warrant of arrest was authorised and executed on April 15, 2021. The accused was arrested, charged, and detained, pending his court appearance,” said Sekgotodi. Zitha appeared before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on April 17, 2021, and was released on R5,000 bail. During an internal disciplinary hearing, Zitha was dismissed from his job.

The case was transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Nelspruit Regional Court for trial. “Zitha appeared in court on several occasions until he was found guilty and convicted on Monday, November 11, 2024. His bail was revoked and he was remanded in custody. The case was remanded to Wednesday, November 13, 2024, for sentencing,” said Sekgotodi. Zitha was sentenced to eight years imprisonment, with three years suspended for five years on condition that Zitha is not convicted on corruption charges during the period of suspension.

The former prosecutor will serve five years of direct imprisonment. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has applauded the investigation team “for the quality investigation carried forward”, which led to the conviction of the accused man. Gerber also saluted the prosecution and the judiciary for the “remarkable sentence” which he believes will serve as a warning that crime does not pay.