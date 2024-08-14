Court orders deportation of Mozambican nationals who entered South Africa without passports

Sixteen Mozambican nationals, who were intercepted while travelling into South Africa without documentation, were ordered to be deported during sentencing by the Barberton Magistrate’s Court . Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the group of 16 women was sentenced on Tuesday.

“The sentence followed after the accused were arrested on Friday along the N4, next to Kaapmuiden, travelling with two taxis from Mozambique to Johannesburg in the Republic of South Africa without permits or passports,” said Sekgotodi. “With the assistance of the Legal Aid, the accused were sentenced to R2,000 or six months imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that the accused are not convicted for similar offence during the period of suspension.” The court further ordered that the Mozambican nationals, some with young children, be deported back to the neighbouring country, with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the case against 15 Mozambican men has been postponed to August 20 for Legal Aid representation. “The accused remain in custody. Investigation continues,” said Sekgotodi. On Monday, IOL reported that 41 people, including two taxi drivers, a bakkie driver and 38 undocumented Mozambican nationals appeared in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

At the time, the Hawks said the arrested people in the group are aged between 17 and 40. “They were arrested on Friday, August 8, 2024, at about 8pm at Kaapmuiden. The arrest follows after information was received from Crime Intelligence (Unit) regarding the two taxis which were transporting undocumented people from Mozambique to Johannesburg,” Sekgotodi said. “Kaapmuiden SAPS, Local Criminal Record Centre and Border Police followed up on the information, the taxis were spotted, stopped and searched at N4 next to Kaapmuiden Mpumalanga,” she said.