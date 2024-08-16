Court orders murder-accused Grayson Beare be sent for a mental evaluation

The Durban Magistrate’s Court ruled on Friday that murder-accused Grayson Beare be sent for a 30-day mental evaluation at Fort Napier in the KZN Midlands. The 44-year-old is accused of killing Glenmore mother Halima Hoosen-Preston in the early hours of June 2, 2024.

The victim’s husband and teenage son were also stabbed, but survived the attack. The Hoosen-Preston’s young daughter told police that the suspect said he was stabbing them because of their support for Palestine. However, the Beare family later released a statement, stating that the act was purely criminal and should be treated as such.

Beare was arrested moments after the murder and has been in police custody since. He was deemed fit to stand trial following a report by the District Surgeon, however, at the last court appearance, which was meant to be a bail application, Beare’s attorneys made a Section 77 mental assessment application. This was granted on Friday morning by Magistrate Ashwin Singh.

The case was adjourned for a bed to be booked at Fort Napier. Beare is the adopted, estranged son of Julian Beare, who is the chairman of Beare Holdings. In a statement released by the Beare family, they said they supported the victim’s family.

Following the tragedy, the family said: “We extend our deepest condolences to the Hoosen-Preston family, the deceased’s loved ones and community, and heartfelt prayers for a full recovery for those injured. “We are shocked by the abhorrent violence and wholly condemn Grayson Beare’s actions.” They added that they will provide no financial support to Beare.