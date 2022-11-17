Court orders Nu Metro to pay Samro R5m after failure to keep up with license fees

Pretoria - The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ordered Nu Metro to pay the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) R5 million plus 10% interest after the company failed to keep up with its license payments After the judgment on Wednesday, Samro said it was making a concerted effort to collect unpaid license payments from defaulting licensees.

“We are pleased to announce that Samro recently won a high court judgment against Numetro, a cinema chain in South Africa. The judgment called out Nu Metro for its disingenuous defence in an attempt to delay, frustrate and avoid settling what is due to Samro,” the organisation said on its Twitter page. The music rights organisation added that it was on a quest to make a valuable and lasting contribution to the lives of its members which remains a priority. “Samro hopes the judgment against Nu Metro will send a clear message to all defaulting licensees… We will ensure that we use all means at our disposal, including legal action to protect the interests of our members.”

The two companies have been in a court battle since 2018. The sum that Nu Metro will be paying to Samro spans over three license years. The court also ordered Nu Metro to pay Samro’s legal fees.

