Court postpones case against Mahikeng woman accused of killing family for insurance payouts

Segomotsi Agnes Setshwantsho, who stands accused of orchestrating the deaths of her relatives to cash out on life insurance policies, will spend another week behind bars. This after she made her second appearance in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Setshwantsho is expected to apply for bail next week.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, explained that Setshwantsho's defence attorney read an affidavit on her behalf, stating reasons why she should be granted bail. Mamothame said the State is expected to call on the investigating officer to take a stand in opposing bail when the matter sits. Setshwantsho faces charges of murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice after a relative tipped police off about her relatives' deaths.

Previously IOL reported that the investigation into the allegations were led by Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and a team of detectives, and Setshwantsho was arrested in Centurion on November 16. Mamothame said police collected evidence and the body of one of the deceased, who died in March this year, was exhumed. The death was ruled "natural causes". "Investigations have revealed that the suspect fraudulently took out insurance on behalf of her relative before her murder. Police are conducting further investigations, with the possibility of adding more charges against the accused," Mamothame said.