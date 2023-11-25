Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, November 25, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Court postpones case against Mahikeng woman accused of killing family for insurance payouts

Segomotsi Agnes Setshwantsho is accused of orchestrating the deaths of her loved ones and cashing out on life insurance policies. Picture: Facebook

Segomotsi Agnes Setshwantsho is accused of orchestrating the deaths of her loved ones and cashing out on life insurance policies. Picture: Facebook

Published 57m ago

Share

Segomotsi Agnes Setshwantsho, who stands accused of orchestrating the deaths of her relatives to cash out on life insurance policies, will spend another week behind bars.

This after she made her second appearance in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Setshwantsho is expected to apply for bail next week.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, explained that Setshwantsho's defence attorney read an affidavit on her behalf, stating reasons why she should be granted bail.

Mamothame said the State is expected to call on the investigating officer to take a stand in opposing bail when the matter sits.

Setshwantsho faces charges of murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice after a relative tipped police off about her relatives' deaths.

Previously IOL reported that the investigation into the allegations were led by Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and a team of detectives, and Setshwantsho was arrested in Centurion on November 16.

Mamothame said police collected evidence and the body of one of the deceased, who died in March this year, was exhumed. The death was ruled "natural causes".

"Investigations have revealed that the suspect fraudulently took out insurance on behalf of her relative before her murder. Police are conducting further investigations, with the possibility of adding more charges against the accused," Mamothame said.

He added that she will remain in custody pending the outcome of the bail application.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecrime, law and justiceInsuranceSAPSNPAMagistrates CourtNorth West ProvinceSouth AfricaCrime and courtsMurderFraud