Court sentences man for money laundering and contravention of exchange control laws

A man charged with money laundering and contravention of the Exchange Control Regulations has been convicted in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape. Mohammed Ameen, 45, entered into a plea agreement with the State.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, said the matter emanates from an incident in 2017. “On October 11, 2017, Ameen was intercepted by South African Customs Services while seated in the business lounge area at the International Departures at Cape Town International Airport. His luggage was searched by customs officials, where he was found to be in possession of currency,” Hani said. Ameen was found in possession of American dollars amounting to $544,200 and South African currency amounting to R2,955,000.

“The accused failed to declare the above-mentioned currencies. He was travelling to Dubai and was immediately arrested,” Hani said. He made his first appearance on October 12, 2017, and was later released in October 2017, on R30,000 bail. On March 15, 2018, the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town granted a preservation order for an amount of $544,200 as well as R2,955,000. The accused failed to file an appeal on the order, and the money was forfeited to the state.

During sentencing, Ammeen was sentenced to five years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on Contravention of Exchange Control Regulations. On the count of money laundering, Ameen was sentenced to eight years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years. “Before entertaining the plea agreement, the court granted a confiscation order of R200,000, and he was ordered to deposit the money into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (CARA),” Hani said.

The head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Major General Mathipa Makgato welcomed the sentence and praised the collaboration between the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for their efforts in combating crime. [email protected] IOL