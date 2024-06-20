Court slaps KZN cop killer with 25-year prison sentence

Thirty-three-year-old Monde Nyathi will spend the next 25 years of his life in prison after being sentenced for the murder of student Constable Mzimasi Hloba. Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crimes (the Hawks) in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said Hloba had been traveling along R56 Main Road, Meyi Location near Ibisi, when he lost control of his vehicle. He was off duty at the time.

"He got out of his vehicle to assess damages whilst his female friend remained in the vehicle. While busy checking the vehicle they were accosted by five suspects who robbed them of their belongings. The suspects fired a shot at him and he was certified dead at the scene. "The suspects fled the scene on foot. His female friend was taken to hospital for medical attention," Mhlongo said. He said Ibisi police then opened a case of murder and armed robbery, and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime Investigation for thorough investigation.

"A joint operation was conducted the following day and Nyathi together with his accomplices were arrested. "They appeared in court several times until Nyathi pleaded guilty last week. He was sentenced to 25 years direct imprisonment for murder, 13 years imprisonment for robbery and another 13 years imprisonment for the second robbery, and his sentence will run concurrently," Mhlongo said. Meanwhile, the co-accused in the matter; Mhlengi Mgcwaba, aged 28, and Mawande Mkhulisi, aged 32, will continue to stand trial in the same court in October.