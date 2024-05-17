Court stalls as Congolese man accused of scamming policewoman of lifetime’s savings wants interpreter

A 44-year-old man, Congolese national Joseph Hassan Yaye who was arrested after a Limpopo police woman was scammed of her pension has appeared before the Makhado Magistrate’s Court. Yaye faces charges of fraud, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Yaye was remanded in custody until Friday, May 30 for the arrangement of an interpreter,” said Ledwaba. “It is alleged that the suspect (Yaye) and his accomplice defrauded a 54-year-old woman a substantial amount of money during May 2023. The victim was an employee at the South African Police Service in Limpopo.” Congolese national Joseph Hassan Yaye will appear before the Makhado Magistrate's Court, after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding a police officer in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS The police officer was allegedly convinced by scammers to resign from work and invest her payout money into a “business venture”.

“She eventually resigned, and after receiving her lump sum money, she allegedly withdrew an amount of R500,000 and gave it to the suspect who is currently on the run,” said Ledwaba. The unsuspecting woman was further convinced to transfer an undisclosed amount of money into the bank account of Yaye. “Upon noticing that the men (Yaye and his accomplice) had disappeared with her money, the former SAPS employee reported the incident to the police in July 2023. A case of fraud and theft was opened for investigation,” said Ledwaba.

“Anyone with information about the remaining wanted suspect should contact investigating officer, Warrant Officer Corlet Baloyi on 072 160 5396, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App.” The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Limpopo previously warned women to be vigilant amid rising cases of love scams. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers Last year, IOL reported that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, issued a warning to South African women to be vigilant amid a “rapid increase of dating scam incidents” in Limpopo province. The warning came after a 60-year-old Polokwane-based woman was scammed out of more than R800,000 of her pension money.