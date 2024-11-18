Crackdown on unsafe tuck shops in Northern Cape: Police take action

Police in the Northern Cape have shut down 32 tuck shops and arrested seven individuals as part of a sweeping campaign to combat the sale of illicit and unsafe food. This came after the Food Safety campaign focussing on compliance inspections to tuck shops, where a total of 34 tuck-shops were inspected on Sunday, November 18.

The operation, led by provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, MECs for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs; Transport, Safety and Liaison, and local mayors, targeted tuck shops in Barkly West, Delportshoop, Warrenton, Hartswater, and Ritchie. Inspections revealed widespread non-compliance, with only two of 34 shops meeting legal food safety standards. Expired, damaged, and contaminated food, including rotten meat, was seized in large quantities said the Northern Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien.

“A total of seven undocumented foreign nationals were arrested and detained for processing by the Department of Home Affairs and three fines were issued,” said Gamieldien. Teams from local and provincial government, including mayors and inter-governmental units, spearheaded the initiative to protect consumers from hazardous goods. Authorities urged residents to support the ongoing effort, stressing the importance of compliance to prevent health crises.