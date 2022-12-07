Crime intelligence cop, filling station’s female employee arrested for stealing cigarettes and cash

Pretoria – A “swift and appropriate” response by police officers from the Trio Task Team in the Vhembe District of Limpopo has led to the arrest of at least seven suspects, after a filling station was robbed at gunpoint. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the seven suspects include a SAPS warrant officer, and a female employee of the targeted filling station.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They allegedly robbed a convenient store at a filling station along the N1 road next to the Capricorn Plaza under Bandelierkop policing area in the early hours of Monday morning, 5 December 2022,” Mojapelo said. “A group of suspects entered the premises at about 3am and held the staff at gunpoint. They thereafter fled the scene with a drop-in safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes in a white Toyota bakkie and Toyota Corolla Quest.” Mojapelo said the Police were “quick to respond” to the incident, and a well-coordinated and intelligence driven operation was conducted, which led to the arrest of the seven suspects at different locations on Tuesday.

“The 36-year-old female employee of the filling station was arrested at her workplace. Further probe implicated more suspects and the 52-year-old police warrant officer attached to Makhado Crime Intelligence Unit, was apprehended at his work place.” The other suspects were arrested at their places of residence in Shayandima location and Mphephu. “During the arrest, police recovered the following items which were positively linked to the robbery; drop-in safe, packets of cigarettes of various brands, a Toyota Corolla Quest and a Toyota Hilux bakkie,” said Mojapelo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has lauded the “excellent” investigation, which led to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of items stolen during the robbery. “These prompt arrests should send a clear message that as we continue to put more boots on the ground for a safer festive season, the police will be relentless in bringing all perpetrators to book, regardless of their status,” Hadebe said. The seven suspects, between 36 and 52 years old, are expected to appear before the Louis Trichardt Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of business robbery and possession of suspected stolen properties.

Story continues below Advertisement