Crime intelligence cop shot dead, his colleague seriously injured while responding to diesel theft

Pretoria – A police officer attached to the SAPS crime intelligence unit was murdered while he and a colleague were responding to a reported crime scene where diesel was being stolen at a mine in Mpumalanga. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the incident took place on Monday morning.

“It is alleged that in the early hours of Monday, 3 April, 2023, a member from crime intelligence Middelburg received a tip-off from an informer regarding the theft of diesel at a mine near the N4. The member contacted his colleague from Middelburg detective services and they drove together in a State vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux double cab using the Stoffberg Road as directed by the source,” Sekgotodi said. She said while driving on the road, the officers came across a yellow diesel bowser truck matching the description and made a U-turn, and stopped the heavy vehicle. Two police officers in Mpumalanga came under attack from assailants travelling in this diesel bowser, and one of the police officers died. Picture: Supplied/Hawks “It is further alleged that three male persons alighted from the truck and started shooting at the officers. In the process, one member was shot and later succumbed to his injuries while the other sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Middelburg for treatment,” Sekgotodi said.

Three pistols with 25 rounds ammunition and five cellphones were recovered at the crime scene. Two police officers in Mpumalanga came under attack from assailants travelling in this diesel bowser, and one of the police officers died. Picture: Supplied/Hawks Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major-General Nico Gerber has condemned the “senseless attack of the dedicated members”. Gerber appealed to community members who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information, to come forward and report.