Crime intelligence cops arrested for R200,000 robbery, assault at restaurant

Three more Gauteng police officers have been arrested in connection with a robbery and assault incident which took place at LM Café in Nigel last month. National spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Robbie Raburabu said the three were arrested on Sunday in a follow-up to the initial arrests effected on July 28, where seven members were “taken down” at the Benoni police station.

"The three members of the Ekurhuleni crime intelligence handed themselves at the Nigel police station as per the arrangements with the Ipid investigating team. They were then processed and detained. This brings the total number of members arrested on this case to 10," said Raburabu. "The charges preferred to the accused are two counts of theft, defeating the ends of justice and malicious damage to property. The above charges, as previously reported, arise from the incident on July 15 at the LM Café where these members and others stole cash amounting to over R200,000, about 152 boxes of cigarettes and stole a DVR (digital video recorder)," he said. Additionally, the police officers allegedly booked in far fewer exhibits to the authorities than what they had confiscated at the café.