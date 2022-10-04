Crime will impact SA tourism, says DA after German tourist killed in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – The DA said it was “horrified” by the murder of a German tourist near the Kruger National Park (KNP) in Mpumalanga. Trudie Grovè-Morgan, a member of the Mpumalanga legislature and the DA’s spokesperson on community safety, security and liaison, expressed “heartfelt condolences” to the friends and family of the German national.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The DA calls on the SAPS for accelerated action. The perpetrators should be apprehended and face the full might of the law. Their actions pose a serious threat to the economy of this province,” she said. “The KNP and neighbouring lodges play a vital role in the economy of the province as they attract tourists from different parts of the world. Following the devastating impacts of Covid-19, it is of importance that such sites are kept safe and operational.” Grovè-Morgan said such crimes would damage the image of the province and deter potential tourists.

“The DA calls on the (Mpumalanga) Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison and the Department of Economic Development and Tourism to come together and formulate a crime-combating strategy which will counter criminals and protect our tourists.” The Pretoria Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany said it had noted the “tragic incident” in which the four German nationals came under attack in Mpumalanga. One of the German tourists, who was driving the Hyundai Staria, was shot dead before the vehicle rolled and crashed.

Story continues below Advertisement

Christopher Schmidt, spokesperson for the German Embassy in South Africa, told IOL that the diplomatic mission was in “close contact” with the South African government. “The embassy's consular team is taking care of consular assistance for the German nationals affected by the incident.” A German tourist was shot dead before their vehicle crashed on Numbi Road while they were travelling to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge. Picture: SAPS Earlier, police in Mpumalanga said the German nationals came under attack while travelling along Numbi Road on their way Numbi Gate at the Mdluli safari lodge. They were intercepted by three armed suspects in a Volkswagen Caddy.

Story continues below Advertisement