Criminals now targeting patrons at drive-thrus: this is how to stay safe

Durban - A private security company is urging patrons waiting for their food to be cautious in the wake of a worrisome new crime modus operandi. According to Fidelity ADT group marketing and communications head Charnel Hattingh, they are seeing a spike in patrons being targeted at drive-thrus.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As crime and unemployment increase and we head towards the festive season, hijackings and opportunistic crime traditionally increase. However, we are seeing a new trend emerging,” she said. “We are increasingly starting to see a concerning trend where criminals target unsuspecting patrons at drive-thru establishments. Typically, as you get to the front of the queue, armed suspects from the vehicle in front of you get out and attempt to hijack your vehicle. There are usually two cars involved: the vehicle behind you blocks your car in when you try to reverse,” Hattingh added. She further urged motorists to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

“People tend to relax while queuing, often distracted by the task at hand and excited children. Remember as we move closer to the festive season, this type of opportunistic crime will unfortunately be on the increase. You need to stay vigilant at all times and don’t take unnecessary chances,” she said. Fidelity ADT offers the following safety tips: Keep your bag in the boot. Have your cash and card on hand for quick payment.

Story continues below Advertisement

Only use well-frequented drive-thrus and avoid any retail establishments which are dimly lit or isolated at night. Try to only order food at peak times when patronage is at its highest. Keep all your windows and doors closed while waiting for your order.

Story continues below Advertisement

If possible, don’t take the children with you to the drive-thru, as they can be distracting. While waiting, check your rear-view mirrors and do not be distracted by music or cellphones. If you suspect you could be a victim of a hijacking, start pressing your hooter a number of times. Generally, hijackers do not like this kind of attention, which draws interest.

If you have a panic button on your tracking device, now would be the time to activate it. Better to be safe than sorry. If your children are with you, the eldest child should always be seated behind the driver and the younger child to the left – both in the back seat. If you are hijacked while your children are in the car, climb out of the vehicle slowly and move to the back door directly behind the driver’s door. Place one foot firmly in the car, on the floor behind the driver’s seat, as you lean across to retrieve the youngest child. The eldest child will probably cling to you and you can get both children out of the car at once.