Criminals target Limpopo schools, steal laptops and money before burning down an admin block

Limpopo police condemned a spate of burglaries and malicious damage to property targeting a number of schools in the province. Valuable items were stolen from the schools during the break-ins, and one school’s premises was burnt during the crime.

The first incident happened at Blinkwater Gidela Secondary School, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “According to information, police were called to four scenes of crimes, after an unknown number of suspects broke into the school premises at Ximausa village’s Gidela Secondary School,” he said. “According to (police) reports, the complainant was alerted by community members that the school was burning,” said Ledwaba.

“He quickly rushed to the scene and found that the administration block was burnt. Upon checking, it was noticed that the doors of the school premises were forced open and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.” Police said school property worth R341,700 was either stolen or destroyed during a fire which started during an break-in at Ximausa village’s Gidela Secondary School. Picture: SAPS Police said several school property including stationery, a photocopying machine, printer, furniture, soccer kits and school trophies were damaged during the inferno. “The total value of damaged and stolen items is estimated at R341,700,” said Ledwaba.

In other incidents which took place at Ximausa Mpembelani School, Ha-Aka Primary School, and Nobelhoek Primary School, police said laptops and tables were stolen. Limpopo police appealed to members of the community to report the perpetrators. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved should contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Ramathlodi Satekge on 082 3199 686 , Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, nearest police station or use the My SAPS App,” Ledwaba said.