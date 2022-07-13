Crowds demand cop accused of killing his teacher wife be kept behind bars

Durban - A group of women have gathered outside the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning, where a policeman is expected to appear in court in connection with his wife’s murder. Mthokozisi Nene is alleged to have killed his wife Thobeka Nompilo Nene, 41, between June 22 and June 23 at their Inchanga home.

In addition to murder, Nene also faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Thobeka, a teacher, sustained a single gunshot wound to her head. The Department of Social Development, together with the deceased’s family and community members, have gathered outside the courthouse carrying placards.

They are calling for the policeman’s bail to be denied and are also calling on the judiciary to impose harsher sentences and protect the rights of women and children. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 29-year-old Njabulo Ndlovu pleaded guilty to killing two women and a minor child at the Sobantu home, when he appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Ndlovu pleaded guilty to killing Zanele Ndlela, 65, her daughter Simangele Ndlela, 46, a seven-year-old granddaughter, Zenande Ndlela.

