‘Cruel’ dad snatches his newborn son from 15-year-old mom and brutally kills child by slitting throat

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a “cruel” 21-year-old man after he allegedly snatched his three-week-old baby from its 15-year-old mother and brutally killed the newborn boy by slitting his throat. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man would be charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

“Considering the age of the child's mother, statutory rape charge will be added. He is expected to appear in Nkomazi Magistrate's Court in Tonga soon,” Mohlala narrated. The incident happened on Wednesday. “It is alleged that the suspect, who was in the company of his four friends, forcefully snatched the baby boy from his 15-year-old mother. The worried mother and her family could not report immediately to the police as they conducted their own search and hoped the baby was safe under his father's custody,” said Mohlala.

“As the dawn broke with no sign of the child's return, they finally reported the matter to Schoemansdal SAPS yesterday morning, Thursday, 2 March 2023, after they suspected something sinister might have happened to the child.” Mohlala said police immediately launched a manhunt with the aim of reuniting the little boy with his distressed mother. “Information was received that the lifeless body of the child was found dumped in the bushes few meters from the water reservoir and a diesel depot in Middleplaas.

“The child was found wrapped with a bloody blanket and a towel, his throat cut open,” said Mohlala. “Investigation was intensified, and information was received that the suspect (the child's father) was at his uncle's place at Kamaqhekeza, outside Komatipoort, where he arrived with a bag full of clothes. “Schoemansdal police did not waste time and followed up the alibi. The suspect was found inside his uncle's house yesterday, Thursday, 2 March 2023, and he was arrested,” said Mohlala.