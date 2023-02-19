Crystal meth and mandrax seized as EMPD raids drugs ‘safe house’ in Nigel and arrests two men

Pretoria: The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has arrested two men in Alra-Park, in the Nigel area, for dealing in illegal drugs. EMPD spokesperson Constable Ignatius Maphike said police raided the house in Alra-Park after receiving information that it was being used for drug dealing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On Wednesday at about 7.30am, members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s drug enforcement unit intercepted two coloured males aged 21 and 23 in Alra-Park for dealing in illegal drugs in the Nigel area,” Maphike said. “Members received information from a reliable source, about an address in Alra-Park that was suspected to be a safe house for illegal drug dealers. Acting on the information, the officers proceeded to the address in Blackberry Street and upon arrival members found a male suspect inside the yard and another male suspect inside the house.” Two men were arrested at a house in Nigel for allegedly dealing in drugs including crystal meth and mandrax. Picture: EMPD He said the EMPD officers questioned the two suspects and requested to search them as well as the premises.

“The search resulted in 22 bags of crystal meth and nine units of mandrax tablets with the estimated street value of R4 200, as well as R230 in cash,” said Maphike. “The drug-dealing duo, who were handcuffed and marched to the Nigel SAPS police station, charged with dealing in drugs, will appear in the Nigel Magistrate’s Court soon. “The EMPD applauds community whistle-blowers who aid in bringing law breakers to book,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last week, a 55-year-old woman was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s undercover reaction unit for allegedly selling various medication without requisite certification. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the woman was arrested in Mayfair. “Information was gathered which led to the officers locating the lady in Mayfair. The lady was searched and a black plastic bag full of various kinds of medication was found in her possession.

Story continues below Advertisement