D Day: ‘Glebelands 8’ killers to be sentenced for nine murders

Durban - Eight men who were convicted for the murders of nine people at the notorious Glebelands hostel in uMlazi will be sentenced today. The men were found to have killed nine people during the period between 2014 and 2016.

They will be sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday. The eight accused, Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Hlophe, Mcomekile Ntshangase, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele, were convicted of murder and attempted murder in the same court in October last year. The National Prosecuting Authority said the men conspired with each other to eliminate or kill residents of the hostel who threatened their control of the hostel.

According to the State’s indictment, the de-facto leader of the cabal is former Durban Central police detective Bhekukwazi Mdweshu. He has been charged with “managing an enterprise conducted through a pattern of racketeering activities” between August 2014 and March 2016 at the hostel. The people who were killed were: Siniko Ncayiyane, Thulani Kati, Sipho Ndovela, Themba Pina, Nkosinathi Ndovela, William Mthembu, Thokozani Machi, Mzwandile Gawuza and Lucky Mtwa.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said seven others were injured, resulting in the attempted murder charges. The convictions are as follows: – Mdweshu was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and four counts of attempted murder.

– Mbuthuma was convicted of three counts of murder. – Mcobothi was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder and three counts of murder. – Hlophe was convicted of four counts of attempted murder.

– Ntshangase was convicted of four counts of attempted murder. – Mkhize was convicted of two counts of murder. – Mthethwa was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of murder, and unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.