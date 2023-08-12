DA calls for speedy arrests after KZN mass shooting

The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rodgers has called on police to ensure speedy arrests after six people were gunned down in Umlazi on Friday. Police have launched a manhunt for four armed suspects after six people were shot dead and one other injured in Q Section.

“We condemn the shooting in the strongest terms. SAPS must prove that they have a handle on crime in the province as their track record is shocking and leaves much to be desired, with KZN remaining the “murder capital” of the country,” Rodgers said. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said one of the suspects is wanted for another murder. “Information at this stage suggests that four suspects stormed into a house just before midnight and shot two people who were inside the house, one person was shot inside a back room whilst the fourth person was shot next to the outside toilet. He was also found with burn wounds.

“The same suspects reportedly proceeded to an informal settlement which is just few metres away from the first scene and shot three people inside a shack. Two were certified dead at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, who was leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them,” Netshiunda said. Rodgers said this was a clear indication of the total disregard criminals have for the law and police in the province.