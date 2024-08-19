Dad assaulted by community members, hospitalised after he allegedly hacked son to death using a spade

Police at Mphephu, in the Vhembe district of Limpopo have arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly hacking his 33-year-old biological son to death, using a spade. The horrific incident happened on Thursday last week, at Maulama village, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

He said the the murder occurred during a domestic violence-related dispute. “Upon responding to the scene, police found the suspect outside and were informed by family members that he had been fighting with his son, whom he allegedly hacked with a spade,” said Ledwaba. “The victim was found inside the house with a deep head wound and was certified dead. The suspected murder weapon was confiscated.”

Police said the 58-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by angry community members before police arrived. The assaulted man was hospitalised, and later discharged. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident, and she also highlighted the ongoing fight against incidents of gender-based violence across the province. Hadebe appealed to community members to resolve differences amicably, without using violence.

The arrested father is on Monday scheduled to appear before the Dzanani Magistrate's Court, on a charge of murder. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe In another incident, police at Levubu, in the Vhembe district of Limpopo, have launched an investigation into a tragic incident where a 27-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe before taking his own life. The incident occurred at the couple's residence, in Ha- Mashau Misevhe village on Saturday evening, according to Ledwaba.