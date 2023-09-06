Dad flees home in Ekurhuleni as cops recover Isuzu stolen in Mpumalanga in his yard

Police in Ekurhuleni have recovered a white Isuzu single cab bakkie after it was stolen from its owner based in Mbalenhle in Mpumalanga. The vehicle’s owner told police that the vehicle was parked at his residence, but when he woke up on September 1, the Isuzu bakkie was gone.

Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the vehicle was recovered in the Tsakane area. “The officers received information from a concerned resident about a suspicious white Isuzu light delivery vehicle, that was parked inside a yard in the Langaville, Tsakane area,” said Thepa. Thepa said that officers followed up on the information and when they arrived they identified a vehicle matching the description given and thoroughly checked it.

Police in Ekurhuleni have recovered a white Isuzu single cab vehicle after it was stolen in Mbalenhle, Mpumalanga. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department "EMPD officers discovered that the vehicle was registered to a 46-year-old male victim in Mbalenhle in Mpumalanga, who alleges that when he woke up in the morning of Friday, September 1, he discovered that his vehicle was stolen." The owner contacted his vehicle tracking company to locate the vehicle, and the tracking company confirmed the whereabouts of the Isuzu bakkie. A case of a stolen vehicle was opened at the Mbalenhle police station in Mpumalanga, before the car was found in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

“The yard where the vehicle was found is alleged to belong to a male who resides with his children, who had fled the scene before the officers’ arrival,” said Thepa. The Isuzu bakkie had been tampered with when police recovered in in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department “All the necessary role players were summoned, and the vehicle was taken to Aeroton police yard for safekeeping. Although no arrests have been made, the officers will stop at nothing to bring the perpetrators to book.” Police in Ekurhuleni have recovered a white Isuzu single cab vehicle after it was stolen in Mbalenhle, Mpumalanga. Photo: Ekurhuleni Metro Police Last month, the EMPD recovered a stolen Nissan 1400 light delivery vehicle after criminals abandoned it, and its keys, in a veld around the Langaville section of Tsakane.

Patrolling EMPD officers noticed the abandoned Nissan 1400, and went to inspect it. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department last month recovered a stolen Nissan 1400 vehicle which had been stolen from its owner's yard in Delmas, Mpumalanga. Photo: EMPD On close inspection of the abandoned vehicle, EMPD officers noticed that the keys were still in the ignition. “The suspicious bakkie, was tested and it was later revealed that it was stolen from the owner’s yard in Delmas area the previous night. It is alleged that the liable owner parked the bakkie at his premises, locked the gate and went to sleep,” Thepa said at the time.