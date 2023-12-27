Dad in court for repeatedly raping his daughter, impregnating her twice

A Limpopo man, aged 39, is set to appear in court after he was arrested and charged for repeatedly raping his daughter, and making her pregnant twice. On Monday, IOL reported that police at Dennilton, in Limpopo, arrested the father for allegedly raping his 15-year-old biological daughter at Moteti village in the Sekhukhune District.

It is alleged that the father initially raped the girl in March 2021, when she was aged 12, and the little girl fell pregnant. Police said the first pregnancy was ultimately terminated, but the girl’s mother was not aware of it. The girl did not also reveal to her mother that she was pregnant. The second pregnancy has also been terminated, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“It is alleged that the suspect continued to rape her daughter repeatedly up until the daughter fell pregnant again in October 2023,” said Mashaba. “It is reported that the first incident was reported to the police and the case docket was opened without the suspect (being revealed), and another case was opened in October 2023 whereby the victim revealed her ordeal that she was raped repeatedly by her father since 2021.” The girl told police that she was afraid to inform law enforcement agents that the suspect is her biological father.

“She further reported that she wanted to avoid domestic violence between her parents,” said Mashaba. “The members of Groblersdal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit have successfully hunted down the suspect and arrested him on Sunday, December 24 2023. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is linked to both cases of rape through DNA results.” Mashaba said the 39-year-old man is expected to appear before Mdutjana Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing two counts of rape.