Dad on parole arrested in Limpopo for allegedly raping his 20-year-old biological daughter

Limpopo police arrested a 62-year-old father in connection with the rape of his 20-year-old biological daughter. The rape incident happened on Saturday, before the father was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Lebowakgomo family violence, child protection, and sexual offenses (FCS) unit, according to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The suspect, who is on parole for a rape case, was arrested at his residence in Lebowakgomo Zone S on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. He is expected to appear before court on Thursday,” said Ledwaba. According to the police report, on Saturday, the 20-year-old woman was at home and was asleep. Her father allegedly entered her bedroom while he was naked, threatened her, and then raped her. “The victim reported the incident to her stepmother, and on Monday, the victim reported the matter to the police. The family violence, child protection, and sexual offences unit was activated, and tasked with investigations,” said Ledwaba.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old woman was taken to the nearest hospital for a medical examination. “The medical experts confirmed that the victim was indeed raped,” said Ledwaba. Preliminary police investigations have so far revealed that the accused father was out of prison on parole, after he was previously incarcerated for an unrelated case in Lebowakgomo.

A 62-year-old man who was serving on parole has been arrested in Limpopo after he allegedly raped his daughter in their home. File Picture Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the incident. “Parents are meant to love and protect their children, not to harm them. We hope that justice will prevail and the suspect will be permanently removed from the community,” said Hadebe. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe On Thursday, the rape-accused father was scheduled to appear before the Thabamoopo District Court on charges of rape.

Police investigations are still continuing. In February, IOL reported that a 32-year-old Olievenhoutbosch father was found guilty of the rape and attempted murder of his 11-month-old daughter, as well as defeating the ends of justice in the High Court in Pretoria. At the time, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the father and the mother of the baby were in a love relationship, and on the evening of April 30, 2023, the couple was at their place of residence when a neighbour came and asked the mother to come and help her cook.