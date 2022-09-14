Dad remanded in custody after allegedly assaulting daughter leading to her death

Pretoria – Fannie Mtshali, 58, has appeared before the Ogies Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his daughter. She died. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the fatal assault happened on Saturday in Phola near Witbank.

“It is alleged that on that fateful day at around 23h00, an argument broke out between the two, leading to a physical confrontation. The suspect, Mtshali, allegedly assaulted his daughter who then lost consciousness resulting into her death,” Mohlala said. “The police at Phola and the emergency medical services were called to the scene. Upon their arrival she was unfortunately certified dead.” Mohlala said Mtshali was immediately arrested and charged with murder.

He appeared in court on Monday. “He was remanded in custody and his case postponed to 19 September 2022 for formal bail application,” said Mohlala. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said she was saddened by the girl’s death, and disappointed in the manner in which the incident unfolded.

“Though children should be brought up to be disciplined, parents should avoid using violence. Parents are the ones that must protect their children as well as their families,” she said. “Gender-based violence remains classified as a pandemic and we cannot turn a blind eye on this dreadful scourge.” IOL