Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Dagga hidden in gas tank: man arrested for smuggling the drug from Eswatini

A gas tank cut in half, showing dagga inside, and two black plastics loaded with dagga

Police at Mahamba port of entry cut open a sealed gas tank and found dagga concealed inside. Photo: SAPS

Published 1h ago

Share

Pretoria - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Mpumalanga after he was allegedly caught smuggling dagga concealed in a sealed gas tank.

Spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the alert police officers intercepted the man, cut open the gas tank and found dagga with a street value of around R18 000.

“Police in Mpumalanga have strengthened security measures when it comes to dagga trafficking from neighbouring countries, including the Kingdom of Eswatini,” Mdhluli said.

“As a result, a suspect, 31, was arrested on Monday, 15 May 2023 at about 11.30am, after being reportedly caught in the act by the SAPS members from Mahamba port of entry.”

He said security had been tightened on South Africa’s borderline where false vehicle compartments were uncovered recently.

More on this
Police at Mahamba port of entry cut open a sealed gas tank and found dagga concealed inside. Photo: SAPS

“A new tactic was discovered by the police officers when an undocumented foreign national from the Kingdom of Eswatini was nabbed with a gas cylinder which was sealed, but fully loaded with dagga,” said Mdhluli.

“The suspect was spotted by police officials, with a plastic bag containing the gas cylinder. On suspicion, the cylinder was thoroughly checked and police could notice that it was sealed.

“However, they suspected that it could be loaded with something else other than gas. That was when police cut open the cylinder and then discovered dagga weighing 4 316kg.”

Police at Mahamba port of entry cut open a sealed gas tank and found dagga concealed inside. Photo: SAPS

He said the 31-year-old man was arrested and charged for possession of dagga, as well as being in South Africa without valid documentation.

The detained man is expected to appear in the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court today.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSCommunity Police ForumsDepartment of Home AffairsDrugsCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe