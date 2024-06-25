Dagga worth R800,000 seized, two people arrested

The police in the Eastern Cape have arrested two people after they were allegedly found in possession of dagga worth R800,000. According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa the police were patrolling along the river (Tellebridge) that separates South Africa from Lesotho, when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

“On investigation, they approached the vehicle and found two males originally from Butterworth loading twelve bags of dagga. “They immediately arrested the suspects and charged them for possession of dagga.” He said the suspect made their first appearance in the Sterkspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were granted bail of R800.

They are expected to appear in court again on July 19. In April this year a 36-year-old woman was caught travelling on a bus allegedly with R3 million worth of drugs. According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala, East London Flying Squad members received information about an unknown woman who was travelling from Bloemfontein to East London by bus.

“The suspect was suspected to be in possession of drugs.” She said the bus was spotted and then followed to Windmill roadhouse where it was stopped. The woman’s luggage was searched and police found drugs suspected to be crystal meth or tik.