Daring criminals raid car dealership and almost get away with Toyota vehicles worth R5 million

Pretoria - A timely intervention by an alert private security company and police officers in Mpumalanga has saved a car dealership from losing several vehicles worth around R5 million. When the security company and police officers arrived at the scene in the early hours of this morning, engines of four Toyota vehicles which are on sale, were already idling.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said in total, eight vehicles were already unlocked and their dashboards had been stripped as the criminals tried to locate the vehicles’ tracking devices. The targeted vehicles were four Toyota Fortuners, two Toyota Hilux GD6 and two Toyota Land Cruisers. Private security and police in Mpumalanga foiled the large-scale theft of Toyota vehicles at a dealership at Delmas. Picture: SAPS “Extra security features saved a vehicle dealership of vehicles worth about R5 million ,which were already tampered with and some of them reportedly found with engines already running. This incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of today, February 2, in Delmas,” said Mohlala.

Private security and police in Mpumalanga foiled the large-scale theft of Toyota vehicles at a dealership at Delmas. Picture: SAPS “The security company which keeps a round the clock monitoring system on the dealership picked up a footage where suspects were seen tampering with the dealership's premises gate,” he said. Mohlala said police in Delmas were immediately contacted by the private security company which was already heading to the business site. Private security and police in Mpumalanga foiled the large-scale theft of Toyota vehicles at a dealership at Delmas. Picture: SAPS “The quick response by the police and security personnel saved the dealership millions of rands, though suspects fled to evade arrest upon arrival of the law enforcement agencies, but the suspects' mission was however unaccomplished.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On further observation, it was discovered that the suspects reportedly (angle) grinded the gate locks to gain entry into the premises. It is alleged that eight vehicles were already unlocked, their dashboards striped open and it is suspected that the suspects were trying to locate the tracking devices,” he said. Mohlala said police are doing their best to collect clues which might lead to the arrest of the criminals. Private security and police in Mpumalanga foiled the large-scale theft of Toyota vehicles at a dealership at Delmas. Picture: SAPS “Police call on anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact detective branch commander in Delmas, Captain John Mothupi on 082 492 6862 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

Story continues below Advertisement