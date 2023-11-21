Daring robber hits liquor outlet at Seshego Plaza, gets away with an undisclosed amount of money

Police in Seshego, Limpopo, have activated a manhunt for a person responsible for a business robbery at a liquor outlet at Seshego Plaza. The robbery incident took place on Saturday evening, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“It is reported that the store manager was about to close when one of the customers stayed behind and insisted that he still needed to buy more liquor. The suspect suddenly pointed the victim with a firearm and demanded money,” said Mashaba. The brazen robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a man who robbed a liquor outlet at the Seshego Mall and took an undisclosed amount of money. File Picture: Damaris Helwig Mashaba said police in Limpopo were alerted of the incident and immediately opened a case of business robbery for further investigations.

The police appealed to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or My SAPS App. On Monday, IOL reported that police at Waterval, under Vhembe District in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for people who robbed an Ackermans shop at Elim Plaza. That robbery happened on Sunday, according to Mashaba.