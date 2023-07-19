Daring robbers ram into cash-in-transit vehicle, shoot at guards and steal money

A manhunt is underway in Kanyamazane for the perpetrators of a cash-in-transit heist that took place in the early hours of Monday near Emfuleni Park, outside Nelspruit. According to the police, a money-transporting armored vehicle was traveling along Legogota Road in Kanyamazane, driven by security guards.

"A white Mercedes-Benz occupied by suspects emerged and collided head-on with the armored vehicle, causing it to overturn," said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. Daring robbers used a Mercedes Benz to crash into a cash-in-transit vehicle, which then overturned before they detonated explosives and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Photo: SAPS About 15 armed assailants then attacked the guards, firing indiscriminately at the vehicle while ordering them to open the door. " The guards were robbed of their firearms, a rifle, and a pistol," said Mohlala.

The robbers also reportedly detonated explosives and seized money from the armored vehicle. Mohlala added that the suspects fled the scene with stolen items, including an undisclosed amount of cash, using two white Ford Rangers. They torched the Mercedes-Benz used in the heist before escaping.

Two of the security guards transporting the money sustained injuries in the incident and are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. No arrests have been made so far. Mohlala called on anyone with information that could aid in the arrest of the perpetrators to contact the Crime Stop number or use the My SAPS App. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, the provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, has vowed that the investigation team will leave no stone unturned in tracking down the robbers.