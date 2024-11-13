Daring thieves break-in at Nellmapius Clinic in Mamelodi, steal computers and other equipment

City of Tshwane’s member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for health, Tshegofatso Mashabela has condemned a burglary incident which took took place at the Nellmapius Clinic in Mamelodi. The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

“We have been informed that unknown individuals unlawfully entered the clinic premises, resulting in a significant security breach. The burglars accessed the facility by climbing the perimeter fence and breaking through a small aluminium window located in the back room, allowing them entry into the clinic,” said Mashabela. During the break-in led, six computers, several headsets, and the complete set of clinic keys were stolen. City of Tshwane’s member of mayoral committee (MMC) for health, Tshegofatso Mashabela. Picture: EFF/X With the set of keys stolen, Mashabela expressed concern that the there is risk that the perpetrators can gain full access to the clinic at another time.

In addition to the theft, three doors, including the one to the reception area, were damaged during this incident. “This burglary occurred despite the presence of two 24-hour security guards on site. It is deeply concerning to note that this marks the fifth burglary incident at the Nellmapius Clinic,” said Mashabela. “We have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter to identify and apprehend those responsible and to prevent any future incidents.”

The MMC has appealed to community members to assist in the ongoing investigations. “If anyone has any information that could help in identifying the culprits or recovering the stolen property, we urge you to come forward. Clinics are essential for servicing the health needs of our community, and it is crucial that they remain secure and operational,” said Mashabela.