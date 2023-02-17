Daveyton woman arrested for viciously assaulting her friend during an argument over clothing

Pretoria – The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has traced and arrested a 24-year-old who was wanted on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. EMPD spokesperson, Lerato Monyane said the woman, who cannot be named because she has not been formerly charged, allegedly assaulted her friend during an argument over clothing.

“At 3pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct arrested a 24-year-old female sought for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) in the Daveyton area,” Monyane said. “The officers received information of the location of a suspect sought for assault GBH. A 24-year-old woman, who cannot be identified before she appears in court, has been arrested for severely assaulting her friend during an argument. Picture: EMPD “Allegedly the suspect and the victim were friends and got into an argument over clothing, which led to a physical altercation. The assault ended with the suspect fleeing the scene,” she said.

Monyane said the EMPD officers traced the woman to a residence on Mdluli Street in Daveyton. She said the woman did not resist when the police confronted her. “The non-resistant suspect was arrested and detained at Daveyton SAPS. She will appear in the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court on a charge of assault GBH,” said Monyane.

IOL reported on Friday that swift reaction by the EMPD had led to the recovery of a Jaguar F-Pace SUV, which had been hijacked during the robbery of a woman at a house in the Birch Acres suburb in Kempton Park. Constable Marie Mashishi said the woman was accosted in her garden by around seven armed robbers, who got away with a white Porsche Macan SUV, which she had been driving, and a grey Jaguar F-Pace, which was parked in the property. The Jaguar was later found abandoned with the key still in the ignition.

