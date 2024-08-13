Day two of Ace Magashule’s PA’s bid for freedom: State plans to oppose bail

Day two of the bail hearing of fraud-accused Moroadi Cholota is expected to begin in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The 37-year-old former personal assistant of Ace Magashule is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption in relation to the R255 million Free State asbestos contract.

In an affidavit handed to the court on Monday, Cholota asked the court to release her on bail, saying that she was not guilty of any wrongdoing. She said that none of her co-accused had spend more than a day behind bars. Cholota has spent four months so far in custody following her arrest in April this year by US officials.

She had been studying in the US when South Africa launched an extradition process. In June this year the extradition was successfully granted, with two judges finding that there was no reason why Cholota should not attend trial in SA. She landed in the country on Thursday. (August 8, 2024).

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said they intended opposing the bail application. State Prosecutor Johannes de Nysschen is expected to respond with replying affidavits. Cholota said if released on bail she would live with her step-parents in Bloemfontein and was also awaiting the arrival of her son, who was with his father at the moment.

She said she would not evade trial as she planned on clearing her name. Cholota also told the court that she was in no possession of travel documents, as her passport remained in Maryland in the US and she travelled back with emergency documents. It is alleged that the Free State Department of Human Settlements awarded the contract to a joint venture between businessman Edwin Sodi's Blackhead Consulting (Pty) Ltd and Diamond Hill Trading, without following proper procurement processes. Sodi, Magashule, former Head of Department Ntimose Mokhesi, former MEC Sarah Mlamleli, and others have made court appearances for fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.