Deadly shooting in Soweto: Police launch manhunt for taxi marshal killers

Gauteng police have confirmed that they have launched a manhunt after three Soweto taxi marshals were gunned down in a hail of bullets in Mofolo Cenral on Monday morning. According a eye witness, the incident took place shortly after 7am on Monday morning.

"All I heard were gun shots which sounded like fireworks...It was scary as this incident happened shortly after 7am. As we went to investigate what was happening, we saw three people inside a car riddled with bullets. The driver had about 11 holes in his body. It was really a bad situation," a resident of Mofolo Central in Soweto said following the incident in what looks like yet another taxi-related violent attack in the area. This latest incident in a spate of alleged taxi-related killings comes hot on the heels of the death of four people who were gunned down at a taxi rank in Doornfontein, Johannesburg last month. Also last month, a vehicle belonging to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) collided with three individuals during protests between competing minibus taxi factions in Soweto.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Noxolo Kweza has since confirmed that a triple murder docket had been opened for investigation. "At this stage, we can confirm that three people have been shot dead while they were on their way from Mofolo Village, driving towards Dube Township...They all died on the scene, and we are now looking for the suspects. The provincial commissioner of Gauteng, Tommy Mthombeni is very concerned about the ongoing incidents. "Our job as the police is to ensure that citizens feel safe whether they are taxi owners or ordinary citizens. As a result, there is a taxi violence unit that is investigating the matter. This unit involves members of the other law enforcement agencies," Kweza said.

According to a police statement, the police responded to a complaint of a shooting at Mofolo at about 8am after it was alleged that shots were fired from a grey silver vehicle targeting a Toyota Corolla with three occupants. On Monday, while the police were still combing the scene of the accident, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, urged motorists and residents to be on the lookout for a shooting incident along Mahalefele Road and Nape Avenue in Mofolo Central, Soweto. "It has been reported that three males were shot with fatalities reported. Motorists are advised to avoid Mahalefele Road towards Mofolo Central. Coming from Dube, motorists can use Mncube Drive, Leselinyana and Kinini Street to get to Machaba Drive and from Zulu Drive, motorists can use Machaba Drive as alternative route," said JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla in a statement.