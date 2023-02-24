Deadly shootout in Durban CBD: Man killed, doctor injured in brazen attack

Durban – A man was killed and two others, including a doctor, were injured in a shoot-out on Thursday afternoon in Soldiers Way, in the Durban CBD. It is alleged a 30-year-old man and his friend had been seated outside a doctor’s room when they came under fire.

The incident took place just before 6pm. It is alleged the armed suspect approached the man and fired about five shots at him, the victim tried to run into a passage in an attempt to escape the gunman. It is alleged the gunman cornered him outside the doctor’s room and fired several shots killing him.

The doctor, who had been locking his rooms, was also struck by bullets. He sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital. The friend was also shot and injured and taken to hospital.

According to the incident report, almost 10 shots were fired. Police found five spent cartridges outside the entrance to the doctor’s rooms. There were bullet holes on the doctor’s room glass doors and walls.

It is alleged the gunman fled on foot. Cases of murder and attempted murder are being investigated. SAPS has been approached for comment.