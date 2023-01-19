Deadly Thursday: 6 dead, 3 wounded in KZN drive-by shootings

At least six people were gunned down and three more wounded in two drive-by shootings in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. In the first incident, it is alleged that a taxi boss was the target of a drive-by shooting carried out on the N2 near the old airport around 1pm.

A source revealed that the man had been travelling in his Mercedes-Benz along the highway when he came under fire. “He was travelling with his security detail and a second vehicle, also occupied by security, was travelling on the N2. As they were passing the old airport, a white bakkie drove up alongside and began firing at both vehicles. The guards returned fire and one of the vehicles crashed,” the source alleged. Police found around 28 cartridge cases at the scene. Police also recovered two firearms at the scene. Investigations are continuing.

In Wiggins, three people were killed and one person wounded in a drive-by shooting. Speaking to IOL, Bonela Community Policing Forum chairperson Preggy Govender said around 27 gunshots were fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Wiggins and Carlow roads in Wiggins.

“I was standing near the scene when I heard gunshots. Residents ran and the men continued shooting. Three people died at the scene. A fourth person was critically wounded,” Govender said. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the shooting. Police are investigating further. This shooting comes just days after a three-year-old girl and a 68-year-old man were killed while seated in the lounge of their home. According to a report, their home in Cardon Close, Bonela, came under fire at 9pm.

