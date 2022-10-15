Death at a funeral: Two killed as rival gangs fight in the graveyard

Pretoria – Two young people were killed at Mjindini Trust in Barberton, in Mpumalanga after a fight broke out between alleged gang rivals in the cemetery. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the two young men died on Friday morning, when the fight broke out while a group of people were on their way to dig a grave in preparation for a funeral.

“According to the information received by the police, about 20 people were heading towards the grave site to dig a grave, as part of the preparation for the funeral which was scheduled to take place today (Saturday) after a bereaved family lost their loved one,” Mohlala said. “It is said that before they could reach the grave site, a scuffle broke out where shots were fired. Some of those who were present are said to have run for cover,” he said. However, when the dust finally settled, two young men were “sadly down”.

“One is said to have succumbed at the scene, while another passed on in hospital. The two are yet to be identified by their families. The age of one of the victims is 18, while the other victim's age is yet to be determined,” said Mohlala. A case with two counts of murder was opened by the police in Barberton. Mohlala said no arrests had been made.

“Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspect/s to call the Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police appealed. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has “strongly” condemned the violence, as well as the brutal murder of the two young people. IOL