Death toll from Limpopo horror crash climbs to 21

The death toll from Tuesday’s horrific bus crash has risen to 21. Earlier, IOL reported that several people were killed when a bus crashed into a cash-in-transit truck on the N1- 29 Mashovhela, towards Musina in Vhembe District.

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, said 19 people died at the scene while two more passed away in hospital. Radzilani spent much of the day visiting injured passengers in hospital.

At least 21 people died after the bus they were travelling on crashed into a cash-in-transit truck and veered off the roadway. Police are investigating further. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety She said she would endeavour to ensure that her department expedites the conclusion of the accident report so that the victims can make claims with the Road Accident Fund.

At least 21 people died after the bus they were travelling on crashed into a cash-in-transit truck and veered off the roadway. Police are investigating further. Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety. “I want to express my gratitude for the speedy response of law-enforcement and emergency services, and the dedication of health practitioners who are tending to the injured passengers,” she said. The accident involved a bus that was transporting passengers from Makhado Town to areas around Ndzhelele, Siloam and Tshikombani, in the Vhembe District.

According to reports, a truck that was overtaking another vehicle lost control and collided with the bus. The bus fell over a bridge, and 19 people died on the scene. Paramedics and rescue personnel were able to retrieve 19 bodies from the crash. ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, said most of the fatalities down by the river had been trapped under the bus.