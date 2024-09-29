Death toll from Lusikisiki mass shooting rises to 18, hunt for killers intensifies

Police in Eastern Cape on Sunday confirmed that an eighteenth person has died from the Ngobozana village shooting, in Lusikisiki. Family members were wiped out by unidentified gunmen who opened fire at a homestead.

“Eastern Cape SAPS can confirm that the eighteenth victim passed away at the hospital today (Sunday),” said Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa. “There are no other new developments. However, police investigation is under way.” An 18th person has died from the Ngobozana village mass shooting, in Lusikisiki. Picture: SAPS On Saturday, IOL reported that a two-month-old baby was one of the people who miraculously survived the mass shooting which at the time left 17 people dead. Among those murdered were 15 women, including the mother of the two-month-old baby.

Previously, SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said six people had survived the shooting. An 18th person has died from the Ngobozana village mass shooting, in Lusikisiki. Picture: SAPS “We woke up to the sad news of 17 people being shot and killed in Ngobozana village, in Lusikisiki. In the first homestead, we understand that four people were shot and killed. There were no survivors. In the second homestead, we understand that there were 19 people that were sleeping in two homes in one yard. 13 of them were shot and killed,” said Mathe. “We have six survivors. These include four women, and we have a man that is critically injured but we also have a two-month-old baby. It was not injured but we have taken precautionary measures and taken the baby to a local hospital for medical care.”