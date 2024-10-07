Decision in Thoshan Panday’s bail appeal expected

Durban High Court Judge Esther Steyn is on Monday expected to deliver her judgment in the bail appeal of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday. It is unclear if Panday will appear in court as he is said to be receiving medical treatment at a Durban private hospital.

Panday was arrested on September 5, on allegations he defrauded the South African Revenue Services of R7.3 million. Panday is facing 27 counts of fraud, alternatively contraventions of tax legislation which outlines false returns in respect of VAT and Annual Income Tax in which the South African Revenue Services was allegedly prejudiced an amount of R7.3 million. The charges pertain to the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Panday was denied bail on the basis that he was a flight risk and had interfered with witnesses. He was sent to Westville Prison as an awaiting trial prisoner. However, was then referred to hospital following ill-health. Panday’s attorney then took the decision to the High Court on appeal.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) said the tax fraud matter was transferred to the Durban High Court to October 24, 2024. IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said indictments have not been served. In a separate matter Panday is among nine accused currently appearing in the Durban High Court on fraud and corruption charges pertaining to the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Panday has been fingered as the sole member of Goldcast Trading CC. which was awarded orders for accommodation for police members deployed within the KZN province during times of unrest in 2009 at inflated prices. Among the accused are his wife and mother and former provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Mmamonye Ngobeni Panday is out on R100,000 bail in that matter.