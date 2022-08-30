Decomposed body found on KZN North Coast

Durban: A decomposed body was found in a bush on the KZN North Coast on Monday evening.
Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said Rusa members made the recovery in a dense bush in Mountview, Verulam, at around 5.30pm.
“The body of the male was in an advanced stage of decomposition and the identity of the deceased has not been established.”
He said the circumstances leading to the death was subject to a police investigation.
He said the SAPS and other relevant authorities were also at the scene.
In a separate incident, a week ago, an alleged headless body was discovered in a sugar cane field along the N2.
Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Greenwood Park police received a complaint of a dead body on the N2 southbound and proceeded to the scene.
“On arrival, they were shown the decomposed body of an unknown man believed to be in his late forties. The deceased was wearing greyish trousers, a brown T-shirt and black and white takkies.”
IOL