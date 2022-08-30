Decomposed body found on KZN North Coast

Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, said Rusa members made the recovery in a dense bush in Mountview, Verulam, at around 5.30pm.

Durban: A decomposed body was found in a bush on the KZN North Coast on Monday evening.

“The body of the male was in an advanced stage of decomposition and the identity of the deceased has not been established.”

He said the circumstances leading to the death was subject to a police investigation.

He said the SAPS and other relevant authorities were also at the scene.