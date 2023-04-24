Decomposed body of Pakistani national found in bush in Durban

Durban - One person has been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping following the discovery of a man’s body in bush in Inanda. The victim, a 33-year-old Pakistani national, was found bound and gagged in bush on Eskebheni Road, Inanda dam, on Thursday just after 4pm.

The body had been in a state of decomposition and was allegedly pointed out by the suspect. It is alleged the suspect was also in possession of the victim’s car, a Mazda 2. Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Inanda police were investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a decomposed body of a 33-year-old man near Inanda dam on Thursday.

“One suspect has been arrested for the murder.” The person is expected in court soon. There have been several shootings in Durban over the past few days.

A teenage girl was shot dead while walking home from school on Thursday. The Grade 8 pupil was found laying in the centre of the road in the Ntshawini area near Stanger. Dylan Meyrick, from IPSS Medical Rescue, said: “On arrival, it was found that a Grade 8 pupil, on her way home from school, sustained a single fatal gunshot wound.