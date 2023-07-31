Decomposing corpse found in sewage pipe at a Limpopo school

Police at Malamulele, under Vhembe District are appealing to community members to come forward and identify an unknown body that was found floating inside a sewage pipe at Photani Secondary School in the Mulamula village. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the gruesome discovery was made on Friday afternoon.

“According to reports, police received a complaint about a corpse that was seen inside an open sewage pipe and rushed to the premises. Upon their arrival at the scene, they found an unknown body floating inside the sewage pipe,” said Ledwaba. Members of the SAPS search and rescue diving unit were immediately summoned to the scene. They managed to retrieve the body of a deceased person who was wearing blue jeans and traditional bangles.

Police said the gender of the body has not been determined, due to the advanced stage of decomposition when the body was retrieved. “The corpse is currently stored in the Giyani government mortuary and post-mortem to determine the cause of death will be conducted in due course. “Police are calling upon anyone who has lost a loved one or relative to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Mzamani Shivhambu on 082 319 9724, Crime Stop number 086 001 0111, nearest police station or My SAPS App,” said Ledwaba.

Ledwaba added that police investigations are continuing. Earlier this year, police in Thohoyandou intensified a manhunt for perpetrators of a murder, following the gruesome discovery of the lifeless body of a 35-year-old woman. At the time, Ledwaba said the body was found at Mukula village.

“The victim, identified as Avhurengwi Rambuda was allegedly last seen at her home in Mukula village on December 30, 2022. “On Tuesday, January 3,2023, at about 9pm, the victim's body was discovered by a relative wrapped in a blanket and placed on the seat of an unused pit toilet. “She was found chopped all over her body with a sharp object, and her wrist was also missing,” said Ledwaba.