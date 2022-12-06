Dedicated cops dig through pit toilet and retrieve body of three-year-old boy

Pretoria - The body of a three-year-old boy has been retrieved from a pit toilet in a village within the Vuwani policing area in Vhembe District. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the grim discovery was made on Monday.

“According to the information, the victim is a three-year-old boy child and was last seen by his uncle on Sunday morning between 7.30am and 8.30am. “His disappearance led to the parents reporting the matter to police. The hard-working search and rescue unit, joined by K9 search and rescue team, provincial search and rescue unit, emergency medical services, and the local police started with a search operation which culminated in this horrific discovery. The team conducted a search focusing inside the victim’s yard,” Ledwaba said. Police retrieved the body of the missing three-year-old from this pit toilet. Picture: SAPS Ledwaba said this was after the police dogs had reacted in the vicinity of the pit toilet.

“The members (officers) then started digging the pit toilet after conducting tests to determine what might be inside. The body was subsequently found and was handed over to the local police,” said Ledwaba. The pit toilet where the body of the three-year-old was found. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has appealed to parents to “be extremely cautious and practice extra care” in safeguarding their minor children. Hadebe also hailed the high level of commitment as well as joint effort displayed by the different law enforcement units, emergency services and community members.

