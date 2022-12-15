‘Dedicated’ Gauteng teacher fired for rubbing his crotch against pupil’s buttocks

Durban - A teacher who allegedly harassed five female students at a high school in Gauteng has been given his marching orders. In shocking testimonies, according to News24, one pupil said she had been bending to pick up a book when the teacher rubbed his crotch against her buttocks.

This week The Education Labour Relations Council (ERLC) fired the teacher. His last day will be on December 20. According to News24, the teacher taught at the Voortrekkerhoogte High School for the past five years.

However during the inquiry, the teacher described himself as a “dedicated teacher”, News24 reported. The school principal provided a report which outlined the various complaints she had received. According to News24, pupils had set a dustbin alight in May 2021, demanding the teacher be removed in the midst of sexual harassment allegations.

The pupil who the teacher allegedly rubbed his crotch against said she felt sad and depressed that the teacher took advantage of her, News24 reported. A second pupil said the teacher squeezed her buttocks while hugging her. The complaints were raised with the Department of Education and the pupils received counselling.

