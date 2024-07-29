‘Dedicated’ KZN teacher gunned down at school

The Durban teaching fraternity is in shock following the fatal shooting of a woman teacher on Monday inside a school. The incident took place Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma outside Durban.

In a statement, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said it was deeply distressed by the fatal shooting. KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of a dedicated educator. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school community during this devastating time.” The department said it condemned this “senseless act of violence” and called upon law enforcement to expedite their investigation to ensure justice is served.

They further added that a multi-disciplinary team comprising of the district director, circuit managers, and representatives from the Special Needs Education Services (SNES) were sent to the crime scene to provide support and assistance to the affected parties. The education department urged anyone with information to assist the police. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed police in Ntuzuma are investigating a case of murder.

"This follows an incident in which a 46-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed inside school premises at Richmond Farm in Ntuzuma on Monday morning. "Information at police’s disposal at this stage indicates that two unknown suspects fired several shots at the victim before fleeing from the scene. The woman was declared dead at the scene." In a similar incident, a 28-year-old student teacher survived a shooting attempt on his life at a school in Newlands West in June 2022.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said at the time that the teacher was at his place of work on Riverdene Drive in Newlands West when he was shot on the head by three unknown suspects. The teacher was rushed to hospital and a case of attempted murder was opened. IOL News