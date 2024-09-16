Defeating the end of justice: CPF member arrested allegedly removing a pistol from a crime scene

A 36-year-old community policing forum (CPF) executive member in Bushbuckridge found himself on the wrong side of the law and was arrested for allegedly defeating the ends of justice. Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi said the CPF member tampered with the crime scene on Saturday night during an incident which happened at Shatale, in Bushbuckridge.

“According to information, family members were allegedly attacked by three suspects that fatally shot a 35-year-old woman and injured three other family members on the scene. “One of the injured family members was brave enough to fight back and managed to disarm one of the assailants,” said Nkosi. In the process, a gunshot went off and hit one of the assailants.

After the gunshot, Nkosi said neighbours, including the member of the local CPF who also works as a security guard, came in to assist. “The CPF member allegedly took the firearm and disappeared whilst other community members were securing the suspect. He allegedly came later without the firearm,” said Nkosi. A member of the Community Policing Forum in Bushbuckridge allegedly arrived at a crime scene, where a woman had been murdered, and he removed a pistol. File Picture Members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) deployed on the ongoing Operation Shanela were summoned to the scene.

“When asked about the whereabouts of the firearm, he denied any knowledge of the firearm in question. After a short interview, the CPF member led police to where the firearm was concealed,” said Nkosi. Both the CPF member and the cornered assailant were arrested. The injured assailant is currently under police guard in hospital.

Police in Mpumalanga have launched an extensive search for the other two suspects who evaded the scene after shooting. “Their gateway vehicle, a Toyota Hilux with no registration plates, was spotted, and police managed to pull it over. Two suspects allegedly alighted from the vehicle and fled the scene. According to information, both suspects were holding firearms in their hands,” said Nkosi. The Toyota vehicle and the firearm, with police insignia engraved on it and with serial numbers filed out, were seized for further investigation.

Police said 28 spent cartridge cases were collected from the scene. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has condemned the senseless killing. “We can not work with wolves in sheep skin. We will make it a point that we remove all the rotten potatoes from the system and work with people who are dedicated to serving our communities,” said Mkhwanazi.