Defence accuses Senzo Meyiwa’s friend of tailoring his evidence

One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused an eyewitness to the incident, Mthokozisi Thwala, of tailoring his evidence to suit a particular narrative of the circumstances in which Meyiwa was shot. Thwala was under cross-examination by advocate Charles Mnisi in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Mnisi represents accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, who is one of the five men who allegedly gunned down the soccer star in a botched robbery. He testified about circumstances linked to Meyiwa's fatal shooting at his singer girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus. Mnisi wanted clarity on where Meyiwa’s body was resting after he was shot.

Thwala said he found Meyiwa lying on the floor in the sitting room. Mnisi told Thwala that this contradicted what neighbour Khaya Ngcatshe said in his testimony regarding Meyiwa’s position after he was shot. “He said when he got into the house, he found Senzo lying at that opening that leads to the kitchen, and he was alone there,’’ said Mnisi.

Thwala explained that the house was small, and his body was spread between the kitchen and the sitting room. “Without being disrespectful, his feet were on the mat but his body was stretching to the passage. Remember he was a goalkeeper, so he was tall, he could have your height," Thwala said, referring to the visibly tall Mnisi. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng interjected and asked what difference it makes where Meyiwa’s body was positioned.

“We know that he was shot in the house. What material difference does it make regarding where he was? He could have been in the kitchen or bedroom. What difference does it make?" he asked. Mnisi replied, saying: “My lord, this is important because this witness is tailoring evidence to suit a particular narrative.” Meyiwa was gunned down while visiting the Khumalo homestead in a suspected robbery, on October 26, 2014.

The people who were in the house on the day Meyiwa was murdered, were Kelly and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly’s then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the murder. Thwala is expected to continue under cross-examination on Friday.